White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

“White Rhino is unique. It's casual dining with a downtown feel,” said Ryan Glowacki, who with his mother, Diane, owns White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. That unique atmosphere is one reason the business has been going strong since 2008. “We have always tried to create food, have entertainment and provide service that would make us happy if we were guests of White Rhino. We are grateful every day that we have been able to make so many people happy and that they voted White Rhino Best of the Region.”

The nonsmoking, casual eatery and bar has something for everyone, drawing crowds for everything from comedy shows to Easter Bunny visits to Zumba to painting classes. It also hosts bus trips to sports games. “Through the rest of the year, we hope to get back to what used to be normal. We have had a Blackhawks bus trip in April and a Cubs trip in May. We are also getting back to all our balcony events like wine tastings and painting classes,” said Glowacki.

And White Rhino gets praise for food including rich pastas, steaks and seafood, such as customer favorites of mahi mahi, bowtie surf and turf and calamari.

Glowacki said the support it has received is very meaningful, especially during the tough environment for restaurants in the past couple years.

White Rhino also won for Best Wings and Best Wait Staff.

SECOND PLACE

Bridges’ Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

THIRD PLACE

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

