White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

“We work daily to be sure that everyone can find a reason to enjoy White Rhino,” says Ryan Glowacki, who has owned the White Rhino Bar & Grill with his mother, Diane Glowacki, for 15 years. “We have variety in our menus including food, drink, beer and specials as well as a variety when it comes to different events and entertainment.

"We offer painting classes, bingo, Zumba, comedy shows, wine tastings and live entertainment seven nights a week. We even have variety in the extra services we offer such as catering and banquets. Plus our rewards program helps our guests save money while dining with us.”

White Rhino is also known for its sports outings to see the Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks in Chicago, and road trips to watch the Bears play in warm weather destinations including New Orleans, Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville Florida. With more than 20 televisions no one needs to miss their favorite team playing.

“And, of course, we have the NFL Sunday Ticket during football season,” says Glowacki, who describes White Rhino’s ambience as unique because, though it’s a casual dining spot, it has a downtown feel. It's also smoke-free and family friendly.

“We’re picky about what we serve, and I think White Rhino’s food stands out because of its quality and variety,” he says. “We make sure to use the best ingredients so we can serve the best food. And we offer lots of choices—rich pastas such as our Bowtie Surf and Turf, steaks like our ribeye and seafood, as also simple favorites such as burgers, our beef sandwich and calamari."

White Rhino also won Best Chicken Wings, Best Margarita, Best Sandwich and Best Wait Staff.

SECOND PLACE

Bridges Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

THIRD PLACE

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377