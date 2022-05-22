Best Barbecue

Frank’s Backyard BBQ

13106 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-552-1275

Frank’s Backyard BBQ opened its first carry-out location in 2017, but it already had several years of perfecting its barbecue after establishing in 2010 and selling food through fundraisers and at Cedar Lake’s Summer Fest and roadside vending at Reichert’s Tavern a couple weekends a month. The popularity of its food led it to open a bigger location in 2019, where you can get your fill of the Region’s best brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork and more.

“What sets our barbecue restaurant apart from the others is that we are all wood fired, always have been,” said Patty Schrum, who owns the business with her husband, Rob “Frank” Schrum. “We cook fresh daily, and focus on the quality and consistency of our menu items going out. We serve your order up quickly and with a smile.”

A popular menu item you'll want to try is Frank’s Dry Rub Spare Ribs, sold by the pound. Frank's also is known for sliders and sandwiches. Try the pulled rib, pulled pork, pork belly, burnt ends, beef brisket and pork tenderloin as a full size sandwich or slider portion.

SECOND PLACE

Parlay Grill & Catering

105 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-801-8286

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Bomber's BBQ

435 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-2662

Doc’s Smokehouse

1420 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-262-3627

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0