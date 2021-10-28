Best Barbecue

101 BBQ

8888 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-364-0100

A successful owner of a landscaping business, David Ladd traveled to barbecue competitions in the Midwest and then signed on to help with a smokehouse, learning about the business. Now owner of 101 BBQ, “I just enjoy cooking food and serving it to people who are enjoying themselves,” says Ladd.

101 BBQ is casual dining that’s upscale, also offering seating at its large patio. “Everyone’s loving the concept,” says Ladd of being able to choose where to dine in one locale: The newly renovated spaces of 101 BBQ and a wood-fired pizza place plus taco truck.

Dine-in and takeout options offer by-the-pound chopped brisket, turkey, pulled pork, pork ribs and pork belly, plus beef short ribs on Saturdays and Sundays. “It’s Texas-style barbecue. We put several meats on a platter and people share. There are sandwiches and sides are served in little boats."

Everything is homemade, including the hot links, pickles and the mac and cheese, a recipe that’s been in Ladd’s wife’s family for generations.