 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Barbecue
urgent

Best Barbecue

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Barbecue

101 BBQ in Orland Park

101 BBQ

8888 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-364-0100

www.facebook.com/101BBQ

A successful owner of a landscaping business, David Ladd traveled to barbecue competitions in the Midwest and then signed on to help with a smokehouse, learning about the business. Now owner of 101 BBQ, “I just enjoy cooking food and serving it to people who are enjoying themselves,” says Ladd.

101 BBQ is casual dining that’s upscale, also offering seating at its large patio. “Everyone’s loving the concept,” says Ladd of being able to choose where to dine in one locale: The newly renovated spaces of 101 BBQ and a wood-fired pizza place plus taco truck.

Dine-in and takeout options offer by-the-pound chopped brisket, turkey, pulled pork, pork ribs and pork belly, plus beef short ribs on Saturdays and Sundays. “It’s Texas-style barbecue. We put several meats on a platter and people share. There are sandwiches and sides are served in little boats."

Everything is homemade, including the hot links, pickles and the mac and cheese, a recipe that’s been in Ladd’s wife’s family for generations.

Ladd says of his twin win, taking first as well in the Best New Restaurant category: “One thing I’ve learned is to be in touch with the people and make it low stress, like a backyard barbecue.”

SECOND PLACE

The Shack

1001 S State St.

Lockport

815-293-6664

www.facebook.com/theshacklp/

THIRD PLACE

The Original Hog Wild

14933 Pulaski Rd.

Midlothian

708-371-9005

thehogwild.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts