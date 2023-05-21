Frank's Backyard BBQ

Rob and Patty Schrum started as backyard barbecue enthusiasts, cooking for neighbors and friends and turned it into a family-owned and run business, Frank’s Backyard BBQ (Frank is Rob’s nickname). Their children, Jake, 19, and Grace, 17, work alongside their parents at the restaurant.

“We use quality products,” says Rob Schrum. “We don't take shortcuts or use the cheapest ingredients available. We use all wood. No gas. No microwave. No oven. No deep fryers. We don't have large walk-in coolers or freezers. All seasonings are blended by hand.”

Indeed, their motto is "Fresh in, fresh out."

Their best sellers include brisket, pulled pork, and baby back ribs as well as their brisket burgers. But then again, says Schrum, they sell a lot of everything.

“We have the most amazing people working with us who have stellar customer service skills,” Schrum says, offering another reason for their success. “We also couldn't do this without our fabulous customers.”

