Best Barbecue

The Original Hog Wild
14933 Pulaski Road
Midlothian
708-371-9005
The Original Hog Wild in Midlothian has racked up a number of accolades over the years for its delicious menu items. And it has been featured on television many times, including Chicago’s Best, 190 North, Check Please!, CLTV, Windy City Live, WGN and ABC7.
Well-known for thick-cut pork chops, baby back ribs and sauce, you can get a number of hearty meats there as well, from the New York strip steak dinner to beef brisket to burgers, beef sandwiches, chicken, shrimp and more.
Be sure to also try some of their signature sides. Besides the expected barbecue accompaniments such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and baked beans, you can choose from a dozen other sides, including pierogis, portobello mushrooms, deep fried cheese curds and Brussels sprouts.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Bourbon’s Smokehouse
280 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite C
New Lenox
708-719-1585
THIRD PLACE
The Patio
7830 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-429-7575