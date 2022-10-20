Best Barbecue

The Original Hog Wild

14933 Pulaski Road

Midlothian

708-371-9005

The Original Hog Wild in Midlothian has racked up a number of accolades over the years for its delicious menu items. And it has been featured on television many times, including Chicago’s Best, 190 North, Check Please!, CLTV, Windy City Live, WGN and ABC7.

Well-known for thick-cut pork chops, baby back ribs and sauce, you can get a number of hearty meats there as well, from the New York strip steak dinner to beef brisket to burgers, beef sandwiches, chicken, shrimp and more.

Be sure to also try some of their signature sides. Besides the expected barbecue accompaniments such as coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and baked beans, you can choose from a dozen other sides, including pierogis, portobello mushrooms, deep fried cheese curds and Brussels sprouts.

SECOND PLACE

Bourbon’s Smokehouse

280 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite C

New Lenox

708-719-1585

THIRD PLACE

The Patio

7830 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-429-7575