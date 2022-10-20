Best Barber Shop

PrimeTime Barbershop & Shave Parlor

7661 W. St. Francis Road

Frankfort

815-277-2643

A nostaglic atmosphere at PrimeTime Barbershop & Shave Parlor sets it apart, says owner/operator Manny Idrovo. Many items are original, like the barber chairs from the 1950s. "Our customers enjoy that. But we are younger, and we keep up with current styles," says Idrovo.

His staff is trained to meet the Prime Time standards, with an apprenticeship to instill those standards in new hires. Idrovo expects positive energy from his staff and describes the atmosphere as more relaxed than the usual barber shop. “We have one-on-one relationships with our customers so it’s more like a local coffee shop and not so rushed.” He says that translates into having more time for details and customer satisfaction.

The barber shop offers services including haircut, straight razor shave, dye, eyebrows and hair removal from ears, nose and face. For boys 10 and younger, there’s a discounted rate.

Idrovo’s career began when he was 14, watching the barbers work in the shop in his mother's garage. "I remember loving the ambiance. I'm a family man, and I try to make the whole shop family friendly.”

SECOND PLACE

Kings Row Barber Shop

343 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

708-308-4211

THIRD PLACE

Pat's Barber Shop

17451 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park