McFly's Gentlemen Shop

1190 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-6915

mcflys.shop

Men, women and children are all welcome at McFly’s Gentlemen Shop.

As owner and operator Jason Potchen says: “Even if it’s your first time coming in, you’ll feel like a long-lost friend. No matter your race, religion, politics or sexual orientation, you are respected for who you are.”

Potchen says McFly’s has one of the most diverse staffs in the country, performing textures, lengths and styles for everyone. “We’ve created a community feel at McFly’s and that makes clients feel like they’re part of something bigger. We take a lot of pride in our work, but we have fun.” He says that he encourages his hair stylists to be who they are and to be authentic and that clients appreciate that.

McFly’s offers cuts for all types of hair and carries products for clients to use at home to keep their salon look without a lot of time and effort.

Potchen says mullets are in vogue; curly, textured hair is popular; and many men and children are favoring longer styles. Most cuts feature a skin fade and facial hair remains popular, with the look shaped and defined.

“People aren’t just a number here. Kids grow up with us, and adults keep coming back. We’re more than just a haircut; it’s an experience,” says Potchen.

