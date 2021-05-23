Best Barber Shop

McFly’s Gentlemen Shop
McFly’s Gentlemen Shop isn’t just for gentlemen; women and children are welcome, too.
Clients enjoy the camaraderie. “We take a lot of pride in our work, but we have fun. We laugh; we have a quirky sense of humor,” says Jason Potchen, owner and operator of the Crown Point business. Potchen says he encourages all of McFly’s hair stylists to “be who you are, be authentic. Clients appreciate that.”
McFly’s professionals, who are educators teaching other professionals, have created a community feel to McFly’s, says Potchen, and that makes clients feel like they’re part of something bigger. “Our hair stylists and our clients all enjoy their time in here,” says Potchen.
McFly’s offers cuts for all types of hair and carries products for clients to use at home to keep that salon look without a lot of time and effort.
Facial hair is in vogue, with the look shaped and defined. “Men with facial hair are wanting a tailored look,” says Potchen. Most haircuts feature a skin fade, while the sleek, classic look continues to be the go-to for some.
“Kids grow up with us and adults keep coming back. We’re more than just a haircut; it’s an experience.”
