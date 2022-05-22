Best Barber Shop

McFly's Gentlemen Shop
1190 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-6915
mcflys.shop
McFly's Gentleman Shop is a unique establishment, according to owner Jason Potchen.
"We are not a one-size-fits-all kind of shop," Potchen said of the store that opened in 2012. He encourages his staff to be themselves and to develop relationships with the customers.
The shop that offers haircuts, beard trims, shaves, hair color and more has won The Times' annual readers poll for the third year in a row.
SECOND PLACE
Nick's & Cuts
758 E. Lincoln Highway
Schererville
219-227-9471
THIRD PLACE
The Mustache Lounge
1242 E. 119th St.
Whiting
219-276-1297