Best Barber Shop

Best Barber Shop

McFly's Gentlemen Shop

McFly's Gentlemen Shop

1190 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-6915

mcflys.shop

McFly's Gentleman Shop is a unique establishment, according to owner Jason Potchen.

"We are not a one-size-fits-all kind of shop," Potchen said of the store that opened in 2012. He encourages his staff to be themselves and to develop relationships with the customers.

The shop that offers haircuts, beard trims, shaves, hair color and more has won The Times' annual readers poll for the third year in a row. 

SECOND PLACE

Nick's & Cuts

758 E. Lincoln Highway

Schererville

219-227-9471

nicksandcutsbarber.com

THIRD PLACE

The Mustache Lounge

1242 E. 119th St.

Whiting

219-276-1297

www.facebook.com/themustachelounge

