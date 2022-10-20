Best Beauty School

Capri Beauty College
1938 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-485-3020
15815–25 Rob Roy Drive
Oak Forest
708-687-3020
The Capri Beauty College mission statement includes excellence in education and training using state-of-the-art equipment.
“Contests like the Best of the Region are a vote of confidence from the community, which we value and respect,” says President Amy Ruff. “My business partner, Tom Seil, and I are second-generation owners who continue the original philosophy of offering a world-class cosmetology education, employing qualified staff and providing an inclusive, family atmosphere on campus.”
The college maintains an Illinois State License and is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences. Ruff says graduates have long-term careers in the beauty industry, and their children frequently attend Capri.
The campuses at Oak Forest and New Lenox offer a supervised student salon and spa that is open to the public for hair, skin and nail services at prices significantly lower than those at a traditional salon. Capri also offers beauty parties for children and adults, along with monthly specials and coupons that are available online.
SECOND PLACE
Paul Mitchell The School
18454 W. Creek Drive
Tinley Park
708-478-6907
THIRD PLACE
Cameo Beauty Academy
9714 S. Cicero Ave.
Oak Lawn
708 636-4660