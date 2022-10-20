Best Beauty School

Capri Beauty College

1938 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-3020

15815–25 Rob Roy Drive

Oak Forest

708-687-3020

The Capri Beauty College mission statement includes excellence in education and training using state-of-the-art equipment.

“Contests like the Best of the Region are a vote of confidence from the community, which we value and respect,” says President Amy Ruff. “My business partner, Tom Seil, and I are second-generation owners who continue the original philosophy of offering a world-class cosmetology education, employing qualified staff and providing an inclusive, family atmosphere on campus.”

The college maintains an Illinois State License and is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences. Ruff says graduates have long-term careers in the beauty industry, and their children frequently attend Capri.

The campuses at Oak Forest and New Lenox offer a supervised student salon and spa that is open to the public for hair, skin and nail services at prices significantly lower than those at a traditional salon. Capri also offers beauty parties for children and adults, along with monthly specials and coupons that are available online.

SECOND PLACE

Paul Mitchell The School

18454 W. Creek Drive

Tinley Park

708-478-6907

THIRD PLACE

Cameo Beauty Academy

9714 S. Cicero Ave.

Oak Lawn

708 636-4660