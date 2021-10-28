 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Beauty School
urgent

Best Beauty School

Best Beauty School

Capri Beauty College in New Lenox

Capri Beauty College

Multiple locations

capri.edu

Capri Beauty College celebrated its 60th year in 2020, operating under second-generation owners who continue the original philosophy of offering a world-class cosmetology education, says Amy Ruff, president. “We employ highly qualified teachers and provide a welcoming, family atmosphere on campus,” says Ruff.

The college maintains an Illinois State License and is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences. Graduates are employed in sustaining careers in the beauty industry, and it is not uncommon to have their children attend Capri, says Ruff.

The college offers a supervised student salon and spa that is open to the public for hair, skin and nail services at prices significantly lower than a traditional salon. Capri also has monthly specials, online coupons and beauty parties for children and adults.

Capri Beauty College is active in the community and supports organizations including Breast Cancer Research Foundation, St. Baldrick's, Toys for Tots and The Crisis Center of South Suburbia.

SECOND PLACE

Paul Mitchell The School

18454 W. Creek Drive 

Tinley Park

708-478-6907

paulmitchell.edu

THIRD PLACE

Hair Professionals Career College

Multiple locations

hairpros.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts