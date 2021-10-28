Best Beauty School

Capri Beauty College

Multiple locations

Capri Beauty College celebrated its 60th year in 2020, operating under second-generation owners who continue the original philosophy of offering a world-class cosmetology education, says Amy Ruff, president. “We employ highly qualified teachers and provide a welcoming, family atmosphere on campus,” says Ruff.

The college maintains an Illinois State License and is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences. Graduates are employed in sustaining careers in the beauty industry, and it is not uncommon to have their children attend Capri, says Ruff.

The college offers a supervised student salon and spa that is open to the public for hair, skin and nail services at prices significantly lower than a traditional salon. Capri also has monthly specials, online coupons and beauty parties for children and adults.

Capri Beauty College is active in the community and supports organizations including Breast Cancer Research Foundation, St. Baldrick's, Toys for Tots and The Crisis Center of South Suburbia.

SECOND PLACE