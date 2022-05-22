 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Bed & Breakfast

  • 0
Best Bed & Breakfast

 Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa

Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa

174 N. County Road 600 W

Valparaiso

219-759-4274

Songbirdprairie.com

Named one of the top 25 undiscovered incredibly romantic inns by BedAndBreakfast.com and one of the Top 10 romantic inns by American Historic Inns, the Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa, is known for its beauty, setting and five luxurious suites.

“We have guests who have been coming here for years,” said Barbara Rivera, who owns the Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa with her husband, Efrain Rivera.

It’s Barbara Rivera who makes the hot three-course breakfasts that have been written up in magazines.

A romantic getaway, the inn’s spa features trained estheticians and therapists who provide wellness treatments, facials and singles and couples massages such as Swedish, Deep Tissue and Mom2B and even a special facial of the month.

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

At Home In The Woods Bed and Breakfast

898 N. County Road 350 E.

Chesterton

219-728-1325

athomeinthewoodsbb.com

THIRD PLACE

The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

5727 N 600 W.

Michigan City

866-625-6343

brewerylodge.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts