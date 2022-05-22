Best Bed & Breakfast

Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa

174 N. County Road 600 W

Valparaiso

219-759-4274

Named one of the top 25 undiscovered incredibly romantic inns by BedAndBreakfast.com and one of the Top 10 romantic inns by American Historic Inns, the Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa, is known for its beauty, setting and five luxurious suites.

“We have guests who have been coming here for years,” said Barbara Rivera, who owns the Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa with her husband, Efrain Rivera.

It’s Barbara Rivera who makes the hot three-course breakfasts that have been written up in magazines.

A romantic getaway, the inn’s spa features trained estheticians and therapists who provide wellness treatments, facials and singles and couples massages such as Swedish, Deep Tissue and Mom2B and even a special facial of the month.

SECOND PLACE

At Home In The Woods Bed and Breakfast

898 N. County Road 350 E.

Chesterton

219-728-1325

THIRD PLACE

The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

5727 N 600 W.

Michigan City

866-625-6343

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0