Best Bed & Breakfast

The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

With a historic main house that dates back to 1930 (now serving as a restaurant and craft beer/wine lounge) and a 12-suite boutique hotel that features hand-hewn timbers, fireplaces and warm atmosphere throughout — all on 40 wooded acres filled with streams, ponds and wildlife — the Brewery Lodge boasts a quiet, charming setting that makes it tough to beat for those seeking a little getaway close to home. Whether guests are coming for a weekend stay, a tour of nearby craft breweries or just a delicious meal and cocktail in the classic Supper Club, general manager Mark Newkirk believes the experience is one they’ll be sure to remember for years to come.