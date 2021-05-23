Best Bed & Breakfast

The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club
5727 N. 600 W.
Michigan City
866-625-6343
With a historic main house that dates back to 1930 (now serving as a restaurant and craft beer/wine lounge) and a 12-suite boutique hotel that features hand-hewn timbers, fireplaces and warm atmosphere throughout — all on 40 wooded acres filled with streams, ponds and wildlife — the Brewery Lodge boasts a quiet, charming setting that makes it tough to beat for those seeking a little getaway close to home. Whether guests are coming for a weekend stay, a tour of nearby craft breweries or just a delicious meal and cocktail in the classic Supper Club, general manager Mark Newkirk believes the experience is one they’ll be sure to remember for years to come.
“We are proud to be able to carry on the legacy and story of this historic property,” he says. “It's a small and intimate setting that creates a very cozy experience. But the biggest reason for our success is our incredible staff, who truly love delivering an exceptional experience for our guests.”
SECOND PLACE
Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa
174 N. County Road 600 W.
Valparaiso
219-759-4274
THIRD PLACE
The Nest
1238 119th St.
Whiting
219-370-9550