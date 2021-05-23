 Skip to main content
Best Bed & Breakfast

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

 Provided
The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club

5727 N. 600 W.

Michigan City

866-625-6343

brewerylodge.com

With a historic main house that dates back to 1930 (now serving as a restaurant and craft beer/wine lounge) and a 12-suite boutique hotel that features hand-hewn timbers, fireplaces and warm atmosphere throughout — all on 40 wooded acres filled with streams, ponds and wildlife — the Brewery Lodge boasts a quiet, charming setting that makes it tough to beat for those seeking a little getaway close to home. Whether guests are coming for a weekend stay, a tour of nearby craft breweries or just a delicious meal and cocktail in the classic Supper Club, general manager Mark Newkirk believes the experience is one they’ll be sure to remember for years to come.

“We are proud to be able to carry on the legacy and story of this historic property,” he says. “It's a small and intimate setting that creates a very cozy experience. But the biggest reason for our success is our incredible staff, who truly love delivering an exceptional experience for our guests.”

SECOND PLACE

Songbird Prairie Bed and Breakfast Inn and Spa

174 N. County Road 600 W.

Valparaiso

219-759-4274

songbirdprairie.com

THIRD PLACE

The Nest 

1238 119th St.

Whiting

219-370-9550

refindproperties.com

