Best Beer Garden

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-717-6068

arrowheadales.com 

Mike Bacon describes his journey from beer drinking to owning Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company as long strange trip.

“I started brewing the styles I enjoyed most because many of them were hard to find and I wanted more availability,” he said. “I also very much enjoyed the creativity behind many of the up and coming breweries and emerging styles and thought it was definitely something I wanted to get into. It's a story of hobby turning into a passion and turning into a career for myself and many others. I'm truly blessed to be able to do what I do. The most rewarding part is helping others.”

And for beer aficionados, Arrowhead Ales brews including Ahh Fuggles Irish Red Ale, Mad Genius and Belgian Whitbier with coriander and orange zest are best enjoyed in its covered beer garden.

“Rain or shine, you can grab awesome food and beer outside,” said Bacon. “The vibe is chill and family friendly. We also have the best staff to make your visit as great as possible. We take nothing for granted and try to make every day the best possible.”

SECOND PLACE

Hailstorm Brewing Company

8060 186th St.

Tinley Park

708-232-8072

hailstormbrewing.com

THIRD PLACE

Old Plank Trail Tavern

13 Kansas St., Suite 1

Frankfort

815-469-9586

facebook.com/OldPlankTrailTavern

