Best Beer Garden

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Louie Vardikos is co-owner of Jameson’s Pub in Frankfort.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
The patio at Jameson’s Pub in Frankfort

The Jameson's Pub

9545 W. St. Francis Rd.

Frankfort

815-469-0500

2755 Black Rd.

Joliet

815-729-0000

thejamesonspub.com

A place in Joliet with a rustic cabin vibe was the first location  for The Jameson’s Pub, a family-owned business that opened in 2004 and expanded to Frankfort in 2010. George Gelas, general manager in Frankfort, says family business ties are still strong. Handling the business are George; his brother Peter; their dad, Gus; Elias Vardikos, and Joliet general manager George Vardikos.

“Being family owned and operated is a big component to our success. It’s our career and our passion, not something we do just for a paycheck,” says George Gelas. He says there’s a connection with the staff and the community.

Jameson’s Pub burgers are fresh, 8-ounce patties of ground chuck, sirloin and brisket. “Our customers rave about our chicken wings and shrimp, too. We don’t skimp on the quality, and we serve a great amount of food for a very reasonable price,” says George Gelas.

The pub serves more than 15 beers on tap and 20-plus craft and local beers.

SECOND PLACE

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-717-6068

arrowheadales.com

THIRD PLACE

Old Plank Trail Tavern

113 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-9586

www.facebook.com/OldPlankTrailTavern

