Best Beer Garden

The Jameson's Pub
9545 W. St. Francis Rd.
Frankfort
815-469-0500
2755 Black Rd.
Joliet
815-729-0000
A place in Joliet with a rustic cabin vibe was the first location for The Jameson’s Pub, a family-owned business that opened in 2004 and expanded to Frankfort in 2010. George Gelas, general manager in Frankfort, says family business ties are still strong. Handling the business are George; his brother Peter; their dad, Gus; Elias Vardikos, and Joliet general manager George Vardikos.
“Being family owned and operated is a big component to our success. It’s our career and our passion, not something we do just for a paycheck,” says George Gelas. He says there’s a connection with the staff and the community.
Jameson’s Pub burgers are fresh, 8-ounce patties of ground chuck, sirloin and brisket. “Our customers rave about our chicken wings and shrimp, too. We don’t skimp on the quality, and we serve a great amount of food for a very reasonable price,” says George Gelas.
The pub serves more than 15 beers on tap and 20-plus craft and local beers.
SECOND PLACE
Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
2101 Calistoga Drive
New Lenox
815-717-6068
THIRD PLACE
Old Plank Trail Tavern
113 Kansas St.
Frankfort
815-469-9586