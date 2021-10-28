Best Beer Garden

The Jameson's Pub

9545 W. St. Francis Rd.

Frankfort

815-469-0500

2755 Black Rd.

Joliet

815-729-0000

A place in Joliet with a rustic cabin vibe was the first location for The Jameson’s Pub, a family-owned business that opened in 2004 and expanded to Frankfort in 2010. George Gelas, general manager in Frankfort, says family business ties are still strong. Handling the business are George; his brother Peter; their dad, Gus; Elias Vardikos, and Joliet general manager George Vardikos.

“Being family owned and operated is a big component to our success. It’s our career and our passion, not something we do just for a paycheck,” says George Gelas. He says there’s a connection with the staff and the community.