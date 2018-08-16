Hobart Lakefront Festival
1. AUG. 16-19, Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2489. cityofhobart.org. Fun returns to Hobart’s lakefront with four days of live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, family fun, fireworks and a beer garden.
Chautauqua in the Dunes
2. AUG. 16-19, Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. duneschautauqua.com. This contemporary Chautauqua will bring together individuals, families and groups to learn from each other and expand their worldview with nature workshops, arts and crafts, performances, lectures, healthy practices for the mind and body and more.
Western Days Festival
3. AUG. 16-19, 6-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3-11 p.m. Saturday, 1-11 p.m. Sunday, St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith. 219.924.4163. smgriffith.org. St. Mary Church hosts this four-day fun fest with festival food, live bands every night, casino games and blackjack in the beer garden, BINGO, carnival rides and fair games.
Lubeznik Arts Festival
4. AUG. 18-19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. For the 37th year, this annual art festival will return with more than 75 contemporary artists and artisans, plus a family art scavenger hunt, regional food options and a chance to view the “Warhol: Icon & Influence" exhibition.
Bacchus and Beer Fest
5. AUG. 18, 6-9 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. 219.878.9885. friendshipgardens.org. This fun evening brew fest will feature tastings from more than 15 breweries and wineries, as well as BBQ and live music by Danny Moore.