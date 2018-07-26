Porter County Fair
1. THROUGH JULY 28, Porter County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 217 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.0321. portercountyfair.com. An annual summertime staple, this county fair offers fun for all with rides, food, 4-H exhibits and activities, and live entertainment—including the demolition derby and performances by Brooks & Dunn, Casting Crowns and Brett Young.
WhoaZone
2. THROUGH AUG. 19, Whihala Beach, 1561 Park Road, Whiting. 866.WHOAZONE. whoazonewhihala.com. One of the largest water playgrounds in the Midwest returns to Lake Michigan with slides, monkey bars, half pipes and trampolines.
Schererville Corn Roast
3. JULY 27, 4-8 p.m. roast; 4-11 p.m. beer garden, Redar Park, 1722 S. Park Ave., Schererville. 219.322.5412. scherervillechamber.org. This 54th annual corn roast will include vendors, music by The Crawpuppies and MOB, a beer garden, food and, of course, corn.
Cocktails at the Grand Cottage
4. JULY 28, 5-9 p.m., Grand Cottage, 11551 Marquette Drive, New Buffalo, Mich. 219.872.4499. michianahumanesociety.org. Michiana Humane Society's 9th annual fundraiser will feature light hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a raffle drawing and a live auction.
History on Tap
5. JULY 28, 7 p.m.-midnight, Buckley Homestead County Park, 3606 Belshaw Road, Lowell. 219.769.7275. lakecountyparks.com/ontap. Music, beer and history meet at this evening under the stars, with music by fiddler Kenny Stone, beer from St. John Malt Brothers, food trucks and lawn games.