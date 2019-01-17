Dunes Geocache Adventure
1. JAN. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N 25 E, Chesterton. 219.926.1952. in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm. Participants can explore the Dunes with your GPS unit and a warm jacket.
Winter Sky
2. JAN. 18-19, 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Merrillville Community Planetarium, Clifford Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th Ave., Merrillville. 219.650.5486. mcpstars.org. The public is invited to view the winter sky, which showcases Orion, Taurus, Canis Major and Gemini, as well as the Orion Nebula, the Pleiades star cluster, Mars after sunset and Venus and Jupiter before sunrise. Seating is limited and should be reserved by phone or online.
Create an Artful Life
3. JAN. 19, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Lake County Public Library Cedar Lake Branch, 10010 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.374.7121. lcplin.org. An instructor will lead this painting class working with acrylics on canvas. Register by phone or online.
Long Johns on Winter Warmer Bash
4. JAN. 19, noon-6 p.m., Burn 'Em Brewing, 718 Freyer Road, Michigan City. 219.210.3784. eventbrite.com. This fourth annual event will return with multiple barrel-aged bottle releases, a specialty tap list, live bands, warm local food and heated tents. Fresh Hops, Queen tribute band The Ready Freddies, Neil Allesee and Robert Rolfe Feddersen will perform.
Winter Waterfowl Hike
5. JAN. 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Whiting Park, 1500 Park Road, Whiting. 219.242.8558. heinzetrust.org. The Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host this educational hike. Participants will visit a number of locations in North Lake County to look for ducks and other overwintering birds. Directions will be provided to registrants, and attendees will drive themselves or carpool to each site. Advance registration is required. Call to confirm this event will be taking place.