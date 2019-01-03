12th Night Tree Burning
1. JAN. 6, 6 p.m., Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland. highland.in.gov. This official close of the holiday festival of lights will include a bonfire and hot chocolate. Attendees can bring their Christmas tree to add to the fire.
Yoga at the Civic
2. JAN. 4-JUNE 7, 8 a.m., Mondays & Fridays, La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. 219.326.9600. cityoflaporte.com. Led by a certified instructor. this yoga class combines flexibility, strength training and balance to help soothe the mind and lower stress levels.
'80s Theme Skate Party
3. JAN. 5, 5-10 p.m., Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point. 219.947.7850. deepriverwaterpark.com. Deep River Waterpark will host this all-ages party with a DJ playing '80s music, trivia contests and prizes. Attendees should wear their best '80s fashions.
South Shore Arts Winter Art Classes
4. BEGIN JAN. 7, South Shore Arts locations. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts offers art classes including drawing, painting, pottery, cartooning and more for children and adults. Registration required.
Calumet Revisited
5. JAN. 8, 5 p.m., Calumet College of St. Joseph Room 265, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. 219.933.7149 or 312.220.0120. wolflakeinitiative.org. This monthly series on the cultural and environmental history of the Calumet Region will return with a presentation on the history of the Save the Dunes and its current work, led by Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes.