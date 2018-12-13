Hunt & Gather Market
1. DEC. 14-15, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. This quarterly pop-up market features more than 150 artist, makers and vintage curators, plus a full bar, gourmet food and live music.
Winter Lights Night
2. THROUGH JAN. 1, dusk-10 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. porterco.org. This drive-through lights show showcases many custom-made displays. The display is free and open to the public.
Holiday Lights in Washington Park
3. THROUGH JAN. 2, Washington Park, Michigan City. 219.873.1506. At the largest free drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest, more than five million individual bulbs will light up a variety of holiday and traditional displays.
Holiday Artisan Market
4. THROUGH JAN. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Gifts are available at every price point as this annual market featuring a curated selection of handmade and finely crafted items from more than 35 different artisans in the Midwest.
Winter Wonder-LAB and Planetarium Shows
5. DEC. 14, 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Challenger Learning Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250. clcnwi.com. This holiday program features cold weather science fun—including foaming snowballs, ice orb investigations and snowball catapults—as well as viewings of “The Star of Bethlehem” planetarium show and a holiday classic laser light experience. Reservations required.