Pierogi Drop
1. Dec. 31, at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue, Whiting. whitingindiana.com. The Whiting Knights of Columbus will present the Pierogi Drop once again this year. The event will be televised live by ABC-Channel 7 during the "Countdown Chicago 2019" telecast. The evening includes fireworks, entertainment, food and an indoor/outdoor beer garden at Knights of Columbus Hall. A countdown clock, accompanied by music and fireworks, will be featured along with the 10-foot illuminated Pierogi, which will drop 90 feet at midnight. Mr. Pierogi and his band Underground Prophets will perform in the hall. Tickets are $5 for adults for the indoor party and the party is free for children under 17. Event begins at 8 p.m.
Winter Lights Night
2. THROUGH JAN. 1, dusk-10 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. This drive-through lights show showcases many custom-made displays. The display is free and open to the public.
Holiday Artisan Market
3. THROUGH JAN. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Gifts are available at every price point as this annual market featuring a curated selection of handmade and finely crafted items from more than 35 different artisans in the Midwest.
Holiday Lights in Washington Park
4. THROUGH JAN. 5, 4:30 p.m.-midnight, Washington Park, Michigan City. 219.873.1506. At the largest free drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest, more than five million individual bulbs will light up a variety of holiday and traditional displays.
Ice Plaza at Deep River Waterpark
5. THROUGH FEB. 24, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays & holidays, Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point. 219.947.7850. deepriverwaterpark.com. This winter wonderland is complete with a 14,500-square-foot ice skating rink, food and beverage locations, a heated restroom and more.