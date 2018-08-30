Lowell Labor Day Weekend 5K
1. SEPT. 1, 8 a.m., 195 W. Oakley Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. Part of the Lowell Labor Day Festival, this 5K run/walk will benefit the Tri-Creek Education Foundation.
Blueberry Festival
2. AUG. 31-SEPT. 3, Plymouth. blueberryfestival.org. Held annually over Labor Day weekend, this festival will feature hundreds of craft booths, more than 130 food booths, entertainment, carnival rides, a car show, a balloon glow, fireworks on Sunday night and more.
Labor Day Weekend Steam & Power Show
3. AUG. 31-SEPT. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hesston Steam Museum, 1201 E. 1000 N., La Porte. hesston.org. For four days, the museum campus transforms into an educational and fun festival for the whole family with steam train rides in addition to the many different turn-of-the-century demonstrations of steam power.
Beach Fun Saturdays
4. SEPT. 1, 1 p.m.-sunset, West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. 219.395.1882. facebook.com/indianadunesnl. Attendees can enjoy activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, a sunset hike and a beach campfire. Visitors can bring a picnic dinner and eat at a picnic shelter.
RailCats' Oktoberfest
5. SEPT. 1, 3 p.m., Gary SouthShore RailCats, 1 Stadium Plaza, Gary. 219.882.2255. railcatsbaseball.com. A real German hullabaloo kicks off an evening at the ballpark with all-you-can-eat German food and Oktoberfest beer.