Best Bike Shop

Trek Schererville

"We're thrilled to win," Trek Bicycle Store manager Alan Vree says of the store's second consecutive title in The Times' annual Best of the Region voting.

"We exist to provide incredible hospitality to the customers," Vree says. "We try to help people with their bikes, to figure out what problem the customer is having and how to solve it. Our employees all share the same motivation for helping people. Everybody is super friendly and everybody is trained."