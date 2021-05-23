Best Bike Shop

Trek Schererville
651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-2453
"We're thrilled to win," Trek Bicycle Store manager Alan Vree says of the store's second consecutive title in The Times' annual Best of the Region voting.
"We exist to provide incredible hospitality to the customers," Vree says. "We try to help people with their bikes, to figure out what problem the customer is having and how to solve it. Our employees all share the same motivation for helping people. Everybody is super friendly and everybody is trained."
Vree said the shop's repair staff tries hard to provide a fast turnaround, usually within a week. The shop likes to hold public events for biking enthusiasts, but the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited such activities in 2020. He's hoping to return to those activities this year.
SECOND PLACE
Ridge Cyclery
3731 Ridge Rd.
Highland
219-923-2555
THIRD PLACE
Buck's Bicycle Shop
610 Silhavy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-462-3411