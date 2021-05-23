 Skip to main content
Best Bike Shop
urgent

Best Bike Shop

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Bike Shop

Trek Schererville organizes group rides.

Trek Schererville

651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-2453

trekbikes.com/schererville

"We're thrilled to win," Trek Bicycle Store manager Alan Vree says of the store's second consecutive title in The Times' annual Best of the Region voting.

"We exist to provide incredible hospitality to the customers," Vree says. "We try to help people with their bikes, to figure out what problem the customer is having and how to solve it. Our employees all share the same motivation for helping people. Everybody is super friendly and everybody is trained."

Vree said the shop's repair staff tries hard to provide a fast turnaround, usually within a week. The shop likes to hold public events for biking enthusiasts, but the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited such activities in 2020. He's hoping to return to those activities this year.

SECOND PLACE

Ridge Cyclery

3731 Ridge Rd.

Highland

219-923-2555

ridgecycle.com

THIRD PLACE

Buck's Bicycle Shop

610 Silhavy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-462-3411

bucksbicycleshop.com

