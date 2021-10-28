 Skip to main content
Best Boutique/Gift Shop
Best Boutique/Gift Shop

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Best Boutique/Gift Shop

Mainstream Boutique opened in September 2020.

Mainstream Boutique

2340 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-9866

Mainstreamboutique.com/pages/newlenox

How is this for symmetry?

The Mainstream Boutique franchise began in Minnesota, and the mother/daughter tag-team of Marie DeNicola and Mikayla "Mac" Ketterling sell their own brands of clothes and jewelry in their stores.

Mainstream Boutique in New Lenox is also a mother/daughter enterprise as Amanda McKeller and her mother, Penny, opened the store Sept. 14, 2020.

Pandemic or not, they were itching to open.

“We had planned open Christmas 2019, and that was postponed because of construction,” Amanda said. “Then we were supposed to open the following March and it was postponed again. Construction finished in July, and we had waited so long and we thought we would just do this and follow the rules and make sure everyone was wearing a mask. The quarantine was over and everyone was allowed out and we had a good start.”

Amanda attributes the early success to being a newcomer to the area and having outstanding employees.

“When people come here, they feel like they are at home,” she said. “We try to make everyone feel great.”

SECOND PLACE

The Bridge Thrift Store

15605 S. 71st Court

Orland Park

708-532-0500

Thebridgeteencenter.org/thrift

THIRD PLACE

Isabel’s Journey Gift Shop

4 W. Nebraska St.

Frankfort

815-464-5240

Isabelsjourney.com

