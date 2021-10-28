Best Boutique/Gift Shop

“When people come here, they feel like they are at home,” she said. “We try to make everyone feel great.”

SECOND PLACE

The Bridge Thrift Store

THIRD PLACE

Isabel’s Journey Gift Shop

Mainstream Boutique

2340 E Lincoln Highway

New Lenox

815-320-9866

Mainstreamboutique.com/pages/newlenox

How is this for symmetry?

The Mainstream Boutique franchise began in Minnesota and the mother/daughter tag-team of Marie DeNicola and Mikayla (Mac) Ketterling have their own brands of clothes and jewelry sold in their stores.

Mainstream Boutique in New Lenox is also a mother/daughter enterprise as Amanda McKeller and her mother, Penny, opened the store up on Sept. 14, 2020.

Pandemic or not, they were itching to open.

“We had planned open Christmas 2019 and that was postponed because of construction,” Amanda said. “Then we were supposed to open the following March and it was postponed again. Construction finished in July and we had waited so long and we thought we would just do this and follow the rules and make sure everyone was wearing a mask. The quarantine was over and everyone was allowed out and we had a good start.”

Amanda said the reason for the early success is that there hasn’t been a new boutique store opened in the area for awhile and they have outstanding employees.

“When people come here, they feel like they are at home,” she said. “We try to make everyone feel great.”

SECOND PLACE

The Bridge Thrift Store

15605 S. 71st. Court

Orland Park

708-532-0500

Thebridgeteencenter.org/thrift

THIRD PLACE

Isabel’s Journey Gift Shop

4 W. Nebraska St.

Frankfort

815-464-5240

Isabelsjourney.com