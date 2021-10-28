Best Boutique/Gift Shop

Mainstream Boutique
2340 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-9866
How is this for symmetry?
The Mainstream Boutique franchise began in Minnesota, and the mother/daughter tag-team of Marie DeNicola and Mikayla "Mac" Ketterling sell their own brands of clothes and jewelry in their stores.
Mainstream Boutique in New Lenox is also a mother/daughter enterprise as Amanda McKeller and her mother, Penny, opened the store Sept. 14, 2020.
Pandemic or not, they were itching to open.
“We had planned open Christmas 2019, and that was postponed because of construction,” Amanda said. “Then we were supposed to open the following March and it was postponed again. Construction finished in July, and we had waited so long and we thought we would just do this and follow the rules and make sure everyone was wearing a mask. The quarantine was over and everyone was allowed out and we had a good start.”
Amanda attributes the early success to being a newcomer to the area and having outstanding employees.
“When people come here, they feel like they are at home,” she said. “We try to make everyone feel great.”
SECOND PLACE
The Bridge Thrift Store
15605 S. 71st Court
Orland Park
708-532-0500
THIRD PLACE
Isabel’s Journey Gift Shop
4 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort
815-464-5240
Mainstream Boutique
2340 E Lincoln Highway
New Lenox
815-320-9866
Mainstreamboutique.com/pages/newlenox
How is this for symmetry?
The Mainstream Boutique franchise began in Minnesota and the mother/daughter tag-team of Marie DeNicola and Mikayla (Mac) Ketterling have their own brands of clothes and jewelry sold in their stores.
Mainstream Boutique in New Lenox is also a mother/daughter enterprise as Amanda McKeller and her mother, Penny, opened the store up on Sept. 14, 2020.
Pandemic or not, they were itching to open.
“We had planned open Christmas 2019 and that was postponed because of construction,” Amanda said. “Then we were supposed to open the following March and it was postponed again. Construction finished in July and we had waited so long and we thought we would just do this and follow the rules and make sure everyone was wearing a mask. The quarantine was over and everyone was allowed out and we had a good start.”
Amanda said the reason for the early success is that there hasn’t been a new boutique store opened in the area for awhile and they have outstanding employees.
“When people come here, they feel like they are at home,” she said. “We try to make everyone feel great.”
SECOND PLACE
The Bridge Thrift Store
15605 S. 71st. Court
Orland Park
708-532-0500
Thebridgeteencenter.org/thrift
THIRD PLACE
Isabel’s Journey Gift Shop
4 W. Nebraska St.
Frankfort
815-464-5240