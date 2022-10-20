Best Bowling Alley

Tinley Bowl

7601 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2955

“We don’t have problems with our machines,” said Jeremy Chalifoux, a porter at Tinley Park Bowling Lanes. “All our machines are well-taken care of so we don’t have delays or difficulties.”

Chalifoux says its porter service is just one thing that makes bowlers happy.

“Porters do just about everything,” he said. “We bring out food and deliver it to the bowlers. We the pick up drink orders. We work at making sure everything runs smoothly.”

During warm weather, The Backyard is a perfect place to congregate offering horseshoes, bean bags, and volleyball.

According to Chalifoux, most everyone on the staff knows not only their job but also how to do the jobs of others.

“That way if someone is too busy or out sick, we can cover for them and make sure everything operates smoothly,” he said. “That lets people enjoy their game.”

SECOND PLACE

Laraway Lanes

1009 W. Laraway Road

New Lenox

815-485-5177

THIRD PLACE

Thunder Bowl

18700 Old Lagrange Road

Mokena

708-478-3610