Best Bowling Alley

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Bar and gaming area at Tinley Bowl 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Tinley Bowl in Tinley Park

Tinley Bowl

7601 W. 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2955

www.tinleyparkbowlinglanes.com

Bowlers of all ages can participate in open bowling and league play at Tinley Bowl.

And they can enjoy pizza and other food and drinks available from the full-service lounge, bar and kitchen.

Guests can also book private parties at Tinley Bowl.

The facility features a seasonal beer garden as well as outdoor activities, such as bean bags, volleyball and horseshoes.

SECOND PLACE

Thunder Bowl

18700 Old LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-478-3610

www.mokenathunderbowl.com

THIRD PLACE

Orland Bowl

8601 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-532-8868

www.orlandbowl.com

