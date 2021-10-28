Best Bowling Alley

Tinley Bowl
7601 W. 183rd St.
Tinley Park
708-532-2955
Bowlers of all ages can participate in open bowling and league play at Tinley Bowl.
And they can enjoy pizza and other food and drinks available from the full-service lounge, bar and kitchen.
Guests can also book private parties at Tinley Bowl.
The facility features a seasonal beer garden as well as outdoor activities, such as bean bags, volleyball and horseshoes.
SECOND PLACE
Thunder Bowl
18700 Old LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-478-3610
THIRD PLACE
Orland Bowl
8601 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-532-8868