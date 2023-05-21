Set ’Em Up Lanes & Lounge
135 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-924-3181
People love the environment at Set ’Em Up Lanes & Lounge, says Tony Hobson, co-owner with Ralph McCampbell III.
“We’re much more than just a bowling alley. We offer different activities, like darts, pool and our bags for cornhole games. Our restaurant isn’t just fried foods. We prepare things ourselves, including our homemade soups,” says Hobson. The kitchen is new and delivers in Griffith and within a 3-mile radius of it. There’s a full bar with unique drinks such as the colorful Fishbowl cocktail. There are daily specials for the lanes.
The 5,000-square-foot patio has covered and open areas. The bowling alley and patio can be rented for parties of 50 to 250 guests.
“Our staff is very friendly and always ready to help,” says Hobson.
SECOND PLACE
Inman’s Bowling & Recreation Center
3201 Evans Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1300
THIRD PLACE
Plaza Lanes
8101 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-923-3800