Set ’Em Up Lanes & Lounge

“We’re much more than just a bowling alley. We offer different activities, like darts, pool and our bags for cornhole games. Our restaurant isn’t just fried foods. We prepare things ourselves, including our homemade soups,” says Hobson. The kitchen is new and delivers in Griffith and within a 3-mile radius of it. There’s a full bar with unique drinks such as the colorful Fishbowl cocktail. There are daily specials for the lanes.