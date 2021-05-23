Best Bowling Center

Stardust Bowl

1330 Sheffield Ave.

Dyer

219-322-3666

3925 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-942-0432

From the time the late Ray Barton and a business partner built a bowling alley in 1958, the Barton family has continued its long tradition of providing a fun bowling experience, said Dan Barton, general manager for the Merrillville location.

Dan is a third-generation Barton in the business. His dad, Bruce, and Bruce’s wife, Barbara, adhere to the Stardust Bowl mission to consistently give all patrons superior customer service in a safe, comfortable and fun atmosphere.

At Stardust Bowl in Merrillville, built in 1973, there are 64 lanes and at Stardust Bowl in Dyer, built in 1979, there are 36 lanes. Each offers something a little different, said Dan Barton.