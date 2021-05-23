Best Bowling Center

Stardust Bowl
1330 Sheffield Ave.
Dyer
219-322-3666
3925 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-942-0432
From the time the late Ray Barton and a business partner built a bowling alley in 1958, the Barton family has continued its long tradition of providing a fun bowling experience, said Dan Barton, general manager for the Merrillville location.
Dan is a third-generation Barton in the business. His dad, Bruce, and Bruce’s wife, Barbara, adhere to the Stardust Bowl mission to consistently give all patrons superior customer service in a safe, comfortable and fun atmosphere.
At Stardust Bowl in Merrillville, built in 1973, there are 64 lanes and at Stardust Bowl in Dyer, built in 1979, there are 36 lanes. Each offers something a little different, said Dan Barton.
“As a member of the community we’re looking to provide a fun and entertaining place, no matter the age or skill level," Dan Barton says. “Customers enjoy the customer service, which is friendly and attentive. We credit every member of our team that provides outstanding customer service for our Best of the Region first place.”.
SECOND PLACE
Plaza Lanes
8101 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-923-3800
THIRD PLACE
Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center
3201 Evans Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1300