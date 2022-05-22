Best Bowling Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for helping us become this year’s Times Best in the Region,” said Shaun Ciesielski, vice president of operations and general manager of Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center. “Not many bowling centers are open seven days a week as early or late as we are, so we offer everyone so much in our fun, family-friendly entertainment center. We have upgraded many areas of the center including 32 new bowling lanes just last August. Our league bowlers and open bowlers are loving it, and we aren’t done yet.”