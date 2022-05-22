 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Bowling Center

  • 0
Best Bowling Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

 Provided
Best Bowling Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

3201 Evans Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1300

Www.Inmansvalpo.com

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for helping us become this year’s Times Best in the Region,” said Shaun Ciesielski, vice president of operations and general manager of Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center. “Not many bowling centers are open seven days a week as early or late as we are, so we offer everyone so much in our fun, family-friendly entertainment center. We have upgraded many areas of the center including 32 new bowling lanes just last August. Our league bowlers and open bowlers are loving it, and we aren’t done yet.”

SECOND PLACE

Plaza Lanes

8101 Kennedy Ave.

People are also reading…

Highland

229-923-3800

plazafunbowl.com

THIRD PLACE

Set 'Em Up Lanes and Lounge

135 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-3181

www.facebook.com/Set-Em-Up-Lanes-and-Lounge-123724977679731

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts