Best Breakfast

Country Charm Restaurant
101 Lincolnway Drive
New Lenox
815-485-3996
Jason Panagos, owner of Country Charm Restaurant, knows all about the business from his parents, who opened it in 1984. In 2008 Panagos took over the restaurant and says he loves the business.
He emphasizes that it’s the Country Charm Restaurant’s team that makes the place a continuing success. “They are the hardest working, most personable group of people I’ve ever worked with. We’ve also developed such a wonderful relationship with people in the area who’ve always been supportive.” Panagos says people who brought their kids in are now bringing their grandkids.
In addition to all things expected for breakfast — Panagos says they’re known for their biscuits and gravy — there are breakfast tacos, ribeye steaks, crepes and blintzes, all made from scratch and served in a family-friendly, country-themed atmosphere.
Also winning first place in the Best Brunch category, the restaurant serves stuffed peppers, baked short ribs. Greek-style chicken, Angus beef burgers and salads including a fresh strawberry pecan.
SECOND PLACE
Eggheadz Café
16952 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-444-0880
THIRD PLACE
Blueberry Hill Breakfast Cafe
Multiple locations