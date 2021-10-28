Best Breakfast

Country Charm Restaurant

101 Lincolnway Drive

New Lenox

815-485-3996

Jason Panagos, owner of Country Charm Restaurant, knows all about the business from his parents, who opened it in 1984. In 2008 Panagos took over the restaurant and says he loves the business.

He emphasizes that it’s the Country Charm Restaurant’s team that makes the place a continuing success. “They are the hardest working, most personable group of people I’ve ever worked with. We’ve also developed such a wonderful relationship with people in the area who’ve always been supportive.” Panagos says people who brought their kids in are now bringing their grandkids.

In addition to all things expected for breakfast — Panagos says they’re known for their biscuits and gravy — there are breakfast tacos, ribeye steaks, crepes and blintzes, all made from scratch and served in a family-friendly, country-themed atmosphere.