Best Breakfast

Country Charm Restaurant

The Country Charm Restaurant opened in 1984 and has become a popular breakfast and lunch spot in the South Suburbs. Open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, it offers a cozy environment for enjoying a home cooked meal.

Country fresh eggs are a specialty that you can get served with several choices of meat that include chopped steak, corned beef hash, butt or ribeye steak, turkey sausage, Italian sausage or chicken fried steak for a hearty meal. Fruit-filled blintzes and crepes will please those who like something on the sweeter side. Heathy options include oatmeal and scrambled Egg Beaters. Classics such as breakfast sandwiches and tacos, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, waffles, French toast, skillets and omelets round out the breakfast menu.