Best Breakfast

Best Breakfast

Country Charm Restaurant 

Country Charm Restaurant

101 Lincolnway Drive

New Lenox

815-485-3996

countrycharmrestaurant.com

The Country Charm Restaurant opened in 1984 and has become a popular breakfast and lunch spot in the South Suburbs. Open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, it offers a cozy environment for enjoying a home cooked meal.

Country fresh eggs are a specialty that you can get served with several choices of meat that include chopped steak, corned beef hash, butt or ribeye steak, turkey sausage, Italian sausage or chicken fried steak for a hearty meal. Fruit-filled blintzes and crepes will please those who like something on the sweeter side. Heathy options include oatmeal and scrambled Egg Beaters. Classics such as breakfast sandwiches and tacos, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, waffles, French toast, skillets and omelets round out the breakfast menu.

A different freshly made soup is available each day along with a variety of sandwiches and signature wraps for the lunch crowd. The Panagos family prides itself on providing home-cooked meals and great service.

SECOND PLACE

Egghedz Cafe

16952 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-444-0880

eggheadzcafe.com

THIRD PLACE

Gina’s Teardrop Cafe

826 W. Laraway Road

New Lenox

815-717-8111

ginasteardropcafe.com

