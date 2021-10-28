 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Brewery
urgent

Best Brewery

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Brewery

Hailstorm Brewing in Tinley Park.

Hailstorm Brewing

8060 186th St.

Tinley Park

708-232-8072

hailstormbrewing.com

Fresh craft beers and scratch-made pub food are offered at Hailstorm, a brewery co-owned by head brewer Steve, finance and IT head Chris and Gene in the taproom.

Brian’s in the kitchen serving up menu items that change weekly, with fun names such as Prairie Madness Beer Cheese, cold pressed beer cheese made in-house and served with original or buffalo pretzel crisps. Then there’s Bag of Dirty Chips, fried in peanut oil and served with sea salt, Buffalo bleu or sour cream and onion.

Indoor seating at Hailstorm is open. For beers to enjoy at home, customers can order online and pick up at the bar, including growlers and crowlers. There’s a discount for full cases of cans and customers can mix or match their favorites.

SECOND PLACE

Soundgrowler Brewing Co.

8201 183rd St., Suite P

Tinley Park

708-263-0083

soundgrowler.com

THIRD PLACE

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-717-6068

arrowheadales.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts