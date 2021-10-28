Best Brewery

Hailstorm Brewing

8060 186th St.

Tinley Park

708-232-8072

Fresh craft beers and scratch-made pub food are offered at Hailstorm, a brewery co-owned by head brewer Steve, finance and IT head Chris and Gene in the taproom.

Brian’s in the kitchen serving up menu items that change weekly, with fun names such as Prairie Madness Beer Cheese, cold pressed beer cheese made in-house and served with original or buffalo pretzel crisps. Then there’s Bag of Dirty Chips, fried in peanut oil and served with sea salt, Buffalo bleu or sour cream and onion.

Indoor seating at Hailstorm is open. For beers to enjoy at home, customers can order online and pick up at the bar, including growlers and crowlers. There’s a discount for full cases of cans and customers can mix or match their favorites.

SECOND PLACE

Soundgrowler Brewing Co.