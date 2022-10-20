Best Brewery

Hailstorm Brewing Company

8060 186th St.

Tinley Park

708-232-8072

Hailstorm Brewing was founded in 2014 by two home-brewing friends with a vision to make great quality beer. “We are constantly refining our process and ingredients to dial in each recipe over the course of many years,” said Owner/Founder Christopher Schiller.

“What makes us different is that we are an actual beer-hall style venue and production brewery. Unlike most breweries that are more a restaurant experience, we are a true beer hall with large shared tables, where you can go at your own pace, sit anywhere, stay as long as you like,” said Schiller.

The welcoming atmosphere helps make strangers friends while they enjoy a variety of beer styles — from IPAs to lagers to sours to porters. Popular food items include smoked chicken wings, Bavarian pretzels and flatbreads.

There are also a number of events, including Oktoberfest, trivia nights and live music.

SECOND PLACE

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-717-6068

THIRD PLACE

Soundgrowler Brewing Co.

8201 183rd St., Suite P

Tinley Park

708-263-0083