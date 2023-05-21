Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear

“On a mission to help you feel celebrated,” says this Region purveyor of wedding fun and fancy with more than 20 years of making brides' dreams come true.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone who voted for us but definitely for all of our customers that make my job a dream come true," says team member Dafne Reyes. "I just want to say thank you to everybody: Our team members, our family, but most important our customers.”