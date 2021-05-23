 Skip to main content
Best Bridal/Formal Wear
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
A bride-to-be tries on dresses at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear.

Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear

2830 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-0977

www.elegancewedding.net

Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear's goal is to make the customers feel special, and the customers returned the favor by voting it Best Bridal/Formal Wear shop in the Region.

"At Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, we are thrilled to have been chosen the Best of the Region Bridal Boutique," owner Charlott Sitarski said. "We are so thankful to our many customers who made such an honor possible for us. We are also so thankful for our dedicated employees, whose customer-obsession helped create memorable moments for our many special and beautiful customers.

"In our 21 years of business, Elegance has been proud to serve thousands of brides and bridal parties," Sitarski said. "Although so many aspects of the bridal industry have changed, our mission has remained the same: To help people feel special and beautiful from the moment they walk through our doors to the day of their special event and even thereafter. We like to think of it as 'Elegance Ever After.'

"We have been so blessed by the love and support our customers have shown us throughout the years, and it continues to be such an honor to play a part in so many special events."

SECOND PLACE

Purple Door Bridal Boutique

407 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-209-4433

purpledoorbridalboutique.com

THIRD PLACE

Something Blue Bridal

324 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-227-8832

somethingbluein.com

