Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear
2830 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-923-0977
Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear's goal is to make the customers feel special, and the customers returned the favor by voting it Best Bridal/Formal Wear shop in the Region.
"At Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, we are thrilled to have been chosen the Best of the Region Bridal Boutique," owner Charlott Sitarski said. "We are so thankful to our many customers who made such an honor possible for us. We are also so thankful for our dedicated employees, whose customer-obsession helped create memorable moments for our many special and beautiful customers.
"In our 21 years of business, Elegance has been proud to serve thousands of brides and bridal parties," Sitarski said. "Although so many aspects of the bridal industry have changed, our mission has remained the same: To help people feel special and beautiful from the moment they walk through our doors to the day of their special event and even thereafter. We like to think of it as 'Elegance Ever After.'
"We have been so blessed by the love and support our customers have shown us throughout the years, and it continues to be such an honor to play a part in so many special events."
SECOND PLACE
Purple Door Bridal Boutique
407 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-209-4433
THIRD PLACE
Something Blue Bridal
324 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-227-8832