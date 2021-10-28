Best Brokerage

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
The Murphy Real Estate Group

The Murphy Real Estate Group

25 E. Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-1110

murphyrealestategroup.com

Since 1998, the Murphy Real Estate Group has served the Lincolnway area, handling residential, corporate relocation, consulting, real-estate owned transactions and more.

This expertise assures that all transactions are completed efficiently with an eye to the myriad details.  

"I believe the name and reputation of our firm in the market reflects the benchmark for our industry," James Murphy, owner/broker, said in a statement. "Our tremendous repeat and referral business is the fuel that keeps our firm growing even in the most challenged markets."

SECOND PLACE

CRIS Realty

1200 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-5050

53 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

815-464-4400

crisrealty.net

THIRD PLACE

HomeSmart Realty Group

18305 Distinctive Drive

Orland Park

708-320-0002

homesmart.com/real-estate-office/illinois/orland-park/44-realty-group

