 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Burger
urgent

Best Burger

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Burger

JBD White Horse Inn 

JBD White Horse Inn

348 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-4848

jbdwhitehorseinn.com

At JBD White Horse Inn, tradition combined with a more sophisticated atmosphere has been a recipe for success, says Annette Rizza. In 2014 she and partner Jim Hedberg bought a little bar and extended the kitchen hours, expanded the menu, bar and restaurant areas and added video gaming.

But the star is the burger. “We buy our ground chuck from a local meat market, and it’s fresh, never frozen. Our 8-ounce patties are hand formed and they’re cooked to order,” says Rizza. Other favorites including chicken, pot roast and spaghetti also are made from scratch, including take-and-bake dishes. The bar offers signature drinks, and there’s dining indoors and on the patio.

“My family was in the restaurant industry since I was 15 years old. I’ve always worked in the restaurant business and wanted my own little bar and grill. People were loving our food so much that we had to make our dining room bigger. Now we’re a full-fledged bar and restaurant,” says Rizza.

SECOND PLACE

Burger 21

14650 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-737-7952

burger21.com

THIRD PLACE

Five Guys

15837 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-2210

2401 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-463-0315

fiveguys.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts