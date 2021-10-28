Best Burger

JBD White Horse Inn

348 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-4848

At JBD White Horse Inn, tradition combined with a more sophisticated atmosphere has been a recipe for success, says Annette Rizza. In 2014 she and partner Jim Hedberg bought a little bar and extended the kitchen hours, expanded the menu, bar and restaurant areas and added video gaming.

But the star is the burger. “We buy our ground chuck from a local meat market, and it’s fresh, never frozen. Our 8-ounce patties are hand formed and they’re cooked to order,” says Rizza. Other favorites including chicken, pot roast and spaghetti also are made from scratch, including take-and-bake dishes. The bar offers signature drinks, and there’s dining indoors and on the patio.

“My family was in the restaurant industry since I was 15 years old. I’ve always worked in the restaurant business and wanted my own little bar and grill. People were loving our food so much that we had to make our dining room bigger. Now we’re a full-fledged bar and restaurant,” says Rizza.