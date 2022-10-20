Best Burger

JBD White Horse Inn

348 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-4848

The White Horse Inn has been a meeting place in New Lenox for more than 50 years. Owner Annette Rizza took over the business in 2014. “We are eight years strong,” said Rizza. “We rebranded as JBD White Horse Inn, and a tradition was reborn. We kept that hometown feel and expanded to share our home-cooked-to-order/nothing-frozen menu.”

The goal was to keep the tradition alive while updating it to create a more comfortable and more sophisticated atmosphere that is enjoyable for everyone.

Among the signature items are the burgers, which are only $6 on Mondays for dine-in customers. "They are fresh and hand-formed everyday. We buy our burger blend from C.P. Meat Market, another long-time small business in New Lenox,” said Rizza. “Our pot roast is almost world renowned. Our spaghetti and meatballs are made from a family recipe that our kitchen, in my opinion, has perfected. My grandmother, mother and father would be proud.”

JBD White Horse Inn also placed first for Best Bar and Best Lunch.

SECOND PLACE

Pop’s

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Girl in the Park

11265 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-226-0042