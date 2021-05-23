Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

Schillings made it two in a row, winning the Best Cabinet Shop category for the second time since it was added to The Times' readers' poll in 2020.

"We're very proud," Ken Fritz, kitchen and bath manager, said. "We will continue to strive to improve. We are thrilled to get this customer feedback!"

Fritz said: "Since Frank Schilling started our cabinet division in the early 1970s, we have kept the same strategy. We offer quality American-made cabinets at low prices. We have built trust with our client base by providing high-quality service.

"Our staff makes it happen. We have worked hard to provide our customers with top-quality service, low prices, and convenient delivery. We have a group of people who are committed to doing their job at the highest levels. This level of professionalism sets us apart from our competitors."