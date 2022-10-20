Best Candy/Popcorn

Raffy’s Candy Store

“We strongly believe in giving back to others through our successes and paying our blessings forward,” said Dave Rafalski, who with his wife Pam, owns Raffy’s Candy Store with two locations in New Lenox and one in Frankfort. “From Day One, part of our mission was to have the best product at the best pricing possible but, more important, have the best customer service and shop cleanliness. If customers walk in without a smile, our goal is to make sure they walk out with one.”