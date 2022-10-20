Best Candy/Popcorn

Raffy’s Candy Store
Multiple locations
815-320-6152
Since opening seven years ago, Raffy’s has stayed true to its core principles.
“We strongly believe in giving back to others through our successes and paying our blessings forward,” said Dave Rafalski, who with his wife Pam, owns Raffy’s Candy Store with two locations in New Lenox and one in Frankfort. “From Day One, part of our mission was to have the best product at the best pricing possible but, more important, have the best customer service and shop cleanliness. If customers walk in without a smile, our goal is to make sure they walk out with one.”
According to Rafalski, they believe in giving back to others—be they military veterans, first responders or any children's charity.
“We're all-in with helping out,” he said, noting that this commitment led to Raffy's Kids Foundation, its charitable arm.
Raffy's also was voted Best Juice/Smoothies and Best Wait Staff.
SECOND PLACE
Popus Gourmet Popcorn
6741 South St.
Tinley Park, IL
708-518-2193
2004 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet
815-280-5133
THIRD PLACE
Dan's Homemade Candies
Multiple locations
815-464-8207