Best Candy/Popcorn

Pam Rafalski, co-owner of Raffy's

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times
Raffy's Candy Store

Raffy’s Candy Store

Multiple locations

815-320-6152

facebook.com/raffyscandystore

Since opening seven years ago, Raffy’s has stayed true to its core principles.

“We strongly believe in giving back to others through our successes and paying our blessings forward,” said Dave Rafalski, who with his wife Pam, owns Raffy’s Candy Store with two locations in New Lenox and one in Frankfort. “From Day One,  part of our mission was to have the best product at the best pricing possible but, more important, have the best customer service and shop cleanliness. If customers walk in without a smile, our goal is to make sure they walk out with one.”

According to Rafalski, they believe in giving back to others—be they military veterans, first responders or any children's charity.

“We're all-in with helping out,” he said, noting that this commitment led to Raffy's Kids Foundation, its charitable arm. 

Raffy's also was voted Best Juice/Smoothies and Best Wait Staff.

SECOND PLACE

Popus Gourmet Popcorn

6741 South St.

Tinley Park, IL

708-518-2193

2004 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet

815-280-5133

popusgourmetpopcorn.com

THIRD PLACE

Dan's Homemade Candies

Multiple locations

815-464-8207

danshomemadecandies.com

