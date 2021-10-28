Best Candy/Popcorn

Raffy’s Candy Store

A lot of kids dream of owning a candy shop, but it takes a true dreamer to make it happen. Six years ago, Dave Rafalski made his biggest childhood desire a reality. “It all started with a dream from childhood candy shop visits with my mother and all the great memories. I wanted to relive those memories and create similar ones for the younger generation today,” said Rafalski, owner of Raffy's Candy Store. “What sets us apart is our cleanliness and customer service and the fact that we are living our dream, which helps drive our success.”