Best Candy/Popcorn
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Pam Rafalski is co-owner of Raffy's.

Raffy’s Candy Store

Multiple locations

815-320-6152

815-806-7515

www.facebook.com/Raffys-Candy-Store

A lot of kids dream of owning a candy shop, but it takes a true dreamer to make it happen. Six years ago, Dave Rafalski made his biggest childhood desire a reality. “It all started with a dream from childhood candy shop visits with my mother and all the great memories. I wanted to relive those memories and create similar ones for the younger generation today,” said Rafalski, owner of Raffy's Candy Store. “What sets us apart is our cleanliness and customer service and the fact that we are living our dream, which helps drive our success.”

His business took off and he now has three locations — two in New Lenox and one in Frankfort.

Each also carries more than 60 flavors of premium ice cream made by the Plush Horse in Palos Park. “We have 16 of our custom ‘Raffy’ exclusive flavors that are a huge favorite with customers,” said Rafalski. “On the candy side, we offer a premium chocolate selection highlighted by triple dipped malt balls and sea-salt caramels.”

SECOND PLACE

Short & Sweet Tasty Treats/Vintage Candy Apples

26 Ash St.

Frankfort

779-333-7653

shortandsweettastytreats.com

THIRD PLACE

Dan’s Homemade Candies

11400 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-464-0827

www.danshomemadecandies.com

