Best Candy/Popcorn

Raffy’s Candy Store
Multiple locations
815-320-6152
815-806-7515
A lot of kids dream of owning a candy shop, but it takes a true dreamer to make it happen. Six years ago, Dave Rafalski made his biggest childhood desire a reality. “It all started with a dream from childhood candy shop visits with my mother and all the great memories. I wanted to relive those memories and create similar ones for the younger generation today,” said Rafalski, owner of Raffy's Candy Store. “What sets us apart is our cleanliness and customer service and the fact that we are living our dream, which helps drive our success.”
His business took off and he now has three locations — two in New Lenox and one in Frankfort.
Each also carries more than 60 flavors of premium ice cream made by the Plush Horse in Palos Park. “We have 16 of our custom ‘Raffy’ exclusive flavors that are a huge favorite with customers,” said Rafalski. “On the candy side, we offer a premium chocolate selection highlighted by triple dipped malt balls and sea-salt caramels.”
SECOND PLACE
Short & Sweet Tasty Treats/Vintage Candy Apples
26 Ash St.
Frankfort
779-333-7653
THIRD PLACE
Dan’s Homemade Candies
11400 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Mokena
815-464-0827