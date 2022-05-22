 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Car Repair Shop

Best Car Repair Shop

M & M Car Center

M & M Car Care Center

Multiple locations

219-769-2475

mmcarcare.com

“We’re an extremely family-oriented business,” said Jason Smith, who with his wife, Jennifer Smith, bought a struggling automotive business in 2007 after he had worked as a Chevrolet technician for 10 years.

The couple named their new business M & M for their two daughters, who were 5 months and 2 1/2 years old at the time.

“We are very customer focused and highly involved in our community and our church,” continued Smith. “I always tell people if you don’t like something, you need to tell the top guy and he’ll take care of it. Well, I’m the top guy, and I will take care of it.”

Smith said that though they own three stores now, they’re not a chain.

“It’s all personal, and we’re just trying to give everyone great service,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

219-662-0270

levintirecenter.com

THIRD PLACE

Scott's U-Save Tires & Auto Repair

Multiple locations

219-865-2011 

scottsusave.com

