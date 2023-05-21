M & M Car Care Center

Owner Jason Smith believes strongly in the ability of great employees to give great service. “It's because of the staff that we have that has allowed us to bring great service to our customers,” Smith says. “And we’ve expanded rapidly to provide the best type of service that the community needs in auto repair.”

To Smith and M & M Car Care, service is about creating a system that provides the same experience across all the company’s locations. It starts with how customers are greeted and proceeds all the way to a satisfying repair job. “We listen to our customers to help create a better experience for them,” says Smith.