Best Car Repair

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Scott's U-Save Tires & Auto Repair

7701 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2011

scottsusave.com

While nobody may like having to visit a car repair shop, Brad Templin believes it’s his mission to make the experience as comfortable and accommodating as possible under the circumstances. The operations manager at Scott's U-Save Tires & Auto Repair says customers appreciate the fact that Scott’s is a longtime (more than 40 years) family-owned staple in Northwest Indiana that always treats customers fairly, provides quality service and stands behind its work. Further, while many shops tend to focus on tires or service, Scott’s is proud to have well-trained staff offering both under one roof, providing more convenience for busy auto owners.

As for any secrets to the shop’s success the last four decades beyond those foundational traits, Templin says there really aren’t any. Customers may not be excited by having to get their car fixed or get a new set of tires, but they do seem happy to come back to Scott’s. And that kind of says it all.

“For 40 years we have treated our customers and team members with respect,” Templin explains. “That's the key, but we don't think it's a secret. We cannot thank our loyal customers and communities enough for supporting their local shop. They’re the reason we constantly strive to continue to provide top-quality service.”

SECOND PLACE

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

levintirecenter.com

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Tom & Ed's Autobody 

Multiple locations

800-358-0122

tomandedsautobody.com

Kubiak's Service & Towing 

10749 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-5573

kubiakserviceandtowing.com

