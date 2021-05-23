Best Car Wash

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Drive & Shine

Drive & Shine

1350 N. U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

driveandshine.com

Drive & Shine is no stranger to the top of the car wash rankings in this poll, but it’s certainly not something that owner Frank Hatami takes for granted.

While he always makes sure to stay on top of the latest wash technology, including a 180-foot tunnel that is among the longest in the Region, and allows for additional soaping with more eco-friendly solvents, Hatami is mostly focused on investing in his staff, which he says sets Drive & Shine apart.

“Our people are simply the most important part of this business,” he says. “Our customers know that they’re always going to be treated to a professional, respectful and friendly experience here, which is why we continue to hire only the best people and to reward and hold onto our top performers.”

SECOND PLACE

Auto Detailing By Leslie

706 Eagle Creek Rd.

Valparaiso

219-314-9939

www.facebook.com/Autodetailingbyleslie

THIRD PLACE

Easy Clean Car Wash

Multiple locations

800-287-1701

myeasyclean.com

