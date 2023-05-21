Auto Detailing By Leslie
2271 Longcommon Road
Portage
219-314-9939
“I’m the smallest detail shop in the area and female-owned. It's just me,” says Leslie Rosenbaum, owner of Auto Detailing By Leslie.
Rosenbaum is proud of her reputation, which she credits for her business’ continued success. She says her good prices might have something to do with it, too.
Roseunbaum has built her business by being reasonable and honest. “I don’t have to advertise because people trust me with their cars,” she says. “My customers advertise for me.”
Rosenbaum has always been motivated by a desire to provide fair service to the community. “What matters most to me is that my customers feel taken care of.”
SECOND PLACE
Drive & Shine
1350 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-7788
THIRD PLACE
Crew Car Wash
Multiple Locations
866-632-5627