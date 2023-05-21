Auto Detailing By Leslie

2271 Longcommon Road

Portage

219-314-9939

“I’m the smallest detail shop in the area and female-owned. It's just me,” says Leslie Rosenbaum, owner of Auto Detailing By Leslie.

Rosenbaum is proud of her reputation, which she credits for her business’ continued success. She says her good prices might have something to do with it, too.

Roseunbaum has built her business by being reasonable and honest. “I don’t have to advertise because people trust me with their cars,” she says. “My customers advertise for me.”

Rosenbaum has always been motivated by a desire to provide fair service to the community. “What matters most to me is that my customers feel taken care of.”

SECOND PLACE

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

THIRD PLACE

Crew Car Wash

Multiple Locations

866-632-5627