 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Car Wash
urgent

Best Car Wash

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Car Wash

Voda Express Car Wash

Voda Express Car Wash

7648 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-407-8931

vodaexpresscarwash.com

Voda, which is the Slovenian word for water, is all about creating the ultimate customer experience. Attendants are on hand to greet people as they drive up to pay and then educate them on their wash selections. Their culture evolves around the 3 Cs: Customer Service, Channel positive energy and Cleanliness.

It's also about the employees who make a difference. “We have always believed if you treat your employees well, they will treat your customers well,” say the owners. 

Having state-of-the-art car wash equipment makes Voda stand out. Instead of a narrow rail to navigate, there's a high-tech dual conveyor belt system that accommodates a variety of vehicle sizes from low profile sports cars to standard dually trucks. High pressure water hoses and soft cloth brushes clean the exterior underneath to top, including tires and rims, in three minutes. A reverse osmosis water system paired with an elaborate drying chamber produces high-quality results. Voda offers excellent amenities with the wash purchase, including extra strong vacuums, mat cleaner and special compressed air hoses to blow out hard to reach crevasses.

"At Voda, our top priority is our customers, and we want to give them the best." say the owners. At Voda, “Water is Life.”

SECOND PLACE

Fuller's Car Wash

19510 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-478-8900

fullerscarwash.com/location/mokena

THIRD PLACE

Olson’s Custom Detailing 

12546 Harvey Dr.

New Lenox

708-789-0034

facebook.com/olsonsdetailing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts