Best Car Wash

Voda Express Car Wash
7648 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-407-8931
Voda, which is the Slovenian word for water, is all about creating the ultimate customer experience. Attendants are on hand to greet people as they drive up to pay and then educate them on their wash selections. Their culture evolves around the 3 Cs: Customer Service, Channel positive energy and Cleanliness.
It's also about the employees who make a difference. “We have always believed if you treat your employees well, they will treat your customers well,” say the owners.
Having state-of-the-art car wash equipment makes Voda stand out. Instead of a narrow rail to navigate, there's a high-tech dual conveyor belt system that accommodates a variety of vehicle sizes from low profile sports cars to standard dually trucks. High pressure water hoses and soft cloth brushes clean the exterior underneath to top, including tires and rims, in three minutes. A reverse osmosis water system paired with an elaborate drying chamber produces high-quality results. Voda offers excellent amenities with the wash purchase, including extra strong vacuums, mat cleaner and special compressed air hoses to blow out hard to reach crevasses.
"At Voda, our top priority is our customers, and we want to give them the best." say the owners. At Voda, “Water is Life.”
SECOND PLACE
Fuller's Car Wash
19510 S. LaGrange Road
Mokena
708-478-8900
THIRD PLACE
Olson’s Custom Detailing
12546 Harvey Dr.
New Lenox
708-789-0034