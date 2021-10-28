Best Car Wash

Voda Express Car Wash

7648 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-407-8931

Voda, which is the Slovenian word for water, is all about creating the ultimate customer experience. Attendants are on hand to greet people as they drive up to pay and then educate them on their wash selections. Their culture evolves around the 3 Cs: Customer Service, Channel positive energy and Cleanliness.

It's also about the employees who make a difference. “We have always believed if you treat your employees well, they will treat your customers well,” say the owners.