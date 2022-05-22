 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Best Car Wash

Best Car Wash

Drive and Shine

Drive and Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

driveandshine.com

“The No. 1 reason people choose us as Best of the Region is because we don’t use acid-based cleaners,” said Ryan Batson, general manager of Drive and Shine. “Most car washes use acid-based cleaners, which over time wear the paint down and make the finish less bright.”

As Batson explained it, the other reason for being voted best was its great staff.

“They’re very knowledgeable about all that goes into making sure to provide our customers with the best service,” he said, including for interior detailing and oil changes.

Drive and Shine features several cost-saving special programs including a monthly fee that provides unlimited car washes.

“We currently have 4,000 people signed up for that,” he said.

Drive and Shine plans to open several new locations including in Crown Point and Valparaiso.

SECOND PLACE

Auto Detailing By Leslie

2271 Longcommon Road

Portage

219-314-9939

facebook.com/Autodetailingbyleslie

THIRD PLACE

Easy Clean

Multiple locations

myeasyclean.com

