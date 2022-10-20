Best Car Wash

Voda Express Car Wash

7648 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-407-8931

At Voda Express, there are multiple wash options and amenities people won't find everywhere, say owners Drago and Beth Glavac. One is a graphene oxide ceramic wash that provides superior protection and shine. Voda is the only car wash within a 10-mile radius that's allowed to have that option. With the Ultimate Ceramic Wash customers get a voucher to return within in five days with their receipt to get a free $14 wash, with any car.

A time-saver is its state-of-the-art Express Exterior wash equipment, designed to get the car clean in less than 3 minutes.

Voda uses reverse osmosis for a lot of processes, and that conserves water. "And you still get a spot-free rinse," says Beth Glavac. The soapy, soft-cloth wash is gentle enough to protect the car's finish, and customers can use the vacuums for free. Gift cards and memberships are available, and, the Voda loyalty card makes the 11th car wash free.

"People love our friendly staff and how properly maintained and clean our new site is," says Beth Glavac. Multiple times each week Voda shuts down and cleans out all the tunnels.

